Two killed in Kashmir cross-border firing

Two people were killed in cross-border firing in Kashmir Thursday, one on each side of the disputed region's de facto border, officials in India and Pakistan said in the latest skirmishes between the nuclear-armed neighbors.



Another man was wounded in Khoi Ratta sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the internationally agreed frontier between the two regions, he added.



While on the Indian side a woman was killed and her husband wounded in Naushera sector, police director general S. P. Vaid said.

