Pope to canonize Portuguese shepherd children for Madonna visions

Pope Francis will make two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago that have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.



Up to a million people are expected to attend the canonization mass Saturday at the shrine for the children, who the Vatican believes received messages from the Madonna that have become known as the three secrets of Fatima.



"I think it has a very big importance for the whole world," said Vanessa, a worshiper who had made the pilgrimage to the shrine from the Philippines.



She called the canonization "historic" in recognizing the impact of Fatima.



Father Vitor Coutinho, deputy head of the sanctuary of Fatima, said the pope was showing the importance of Fatima to the church by carrying out the canonization there rather than in Rome, where they are usually done.

