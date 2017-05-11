N.Korea demands handover of suspects in assassination plot: Xinhua

North Korea demanded Thursday the handover of "terror suspects" who plotted to kill leader Kim Jong Un with a biochemical substance, repeating accusations it made last week that U.S. and South Korean spies were behind the plan.



The North's KCNA news agency last week accused the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and South Korea's National Intelligence Service of a plot to assassinate its "supreme leadership" with a biochemical weapon.



The CIA and the U.S. White House declined to comment on the statement from the North's Ministry of State Security last week.

...