S.African police, protesters clash for fourth day over housing demands

Protesters demanding better housing clashed with police in Johannesburg townships for the fourth straight day Thursday, racheting up pressure on South African President Jacob Zuma's government to deliver social services.



Some schools and businesses were closed due to the protests.



South Africa has been hit by sporadic demonstrations in the past few years dubbed "service delivery protests", with residents demanding water, electricity, housing and jobs at a time the government is faced with weak economic growth.



The latest bout of protests kicked off in Ennerdale and nearby Eldorado Park townships Monday.



