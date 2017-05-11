EU's Barnier says wants Brexit talks without 'aggressivity'

European Commission (EC) member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, Michel Barnier, reacts as he arrives at Leinster House, the seat of the Irish parliament (Dail), in Dublin, Ireland on May 11, 2017. / AFP / Paul FAITH
UK Labour's election manifesto and Brexit plan leaked
Britain should stay in EU energy market in Brexit transition deal: think tank
Macron to be tough in Brexit talks, but won't seek to punish UK: economic adviser
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
UK Labour's election manifesto and Brexit plan leaked
Britain should stay in EU energy market in Brexit transition deal: think tank
Macron to be tough in Brexit talks, but won't seek to punish UK: economic adviser
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE