Netflix rails at French 'establishment' after Cannes ban

Netflix boss Reed Hastings has hit out at the French cinema "establishment", which he claims wants to block the streaming giant's movies from the Cannes film festival.



Okja, starring Tilda Swinton, will nevertheless compete alongside another Netflix-based movie "The Meyerowitz Stories" -- starring Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller -- for the Palme at the festival, which starts next week.



French cinema owners reacted furiously last month after four films distributed by streaming rivals Netflix and Amazon were chosen to run for Cannes' top prize.



Faced with the possibility of a Palme d'Or-winning film being shown in only "one or two screens" in France, talks with Netflix broke down.



Nineteen films are in competition for the Palme d'Or, with Nicole Kidman starring in three in the official selection.

