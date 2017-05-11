Mural of saintly pope kissing devilish Trump appears in Rome

A life-size mural depicting Pope Francis with a saintly halo kissing U.S. President Donald Trump sprouting devil's horns appeared on a wall near the Vatican on Thursday, less than two weeks before they are due to meet.



The mural, which was painted on paper and pasted on to the wall during the night, was the latest work by street artists depicting the pope to appear in Rome in recent months.



Such murals depicting the pope eventually are taken down by a special group of Rome sanitation workers known as "The Decorum Squad".



In the past, the squad has erased a mural depicting the pope as a sneaky graffiti artist painting peace signs on walls and another showing him as the comic book hero Superman.

...