Former CIA captive wants to speak at Guantanamo despite risk

The first CIA captive subjected to what the U.S. government called "enhanced interrogation techniques" after the Sept. 11 attacks is choosing to testify about conditions inside the Guantanamo Bay detention center even if it could create legal problems for him later.



The letter was sent earlier this month by Denbeaux to James Harrington, a civilian lawyer appointed to represent Ramzi Binalshibh, one of five Guantanamo prisoners facing trial by military commission for their alleged roles planning and providing logistical support for the terror attack on Sept. 11, 2001 .



Binalshibh has accused guards inside Camp 7, the highest security section of Guantanamo, of causing noises and vibrations intended to disrupt his sleep and making it difficult for him to participate in his legal case, which remains bogged down in pretrial proceedings. His lawyers have called Zubaydah as a witness to support the claims, which were supported by testimony from a third prisoner, from Somalia, at a June 2016 hearing but have been rejected by the military.



Lawyers for Binalshibh asked the military judge presiding over the case to prohibit prosecutors from asking about anything unrelated to conditions in Camp 7 or to grant Zubaydah immunity.

