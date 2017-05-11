Trump to create panel to study voter fraud, suppression: official

President Donald Trump plans to create a commission on Thursday to investigate voter fraud and voter suppression, a White House official said, a move that follows Trump's unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud in the 2016 U.S. election.



Trump, who took office in January, has said that there was widespread voter fraud in the November election.



Trump announced in January that he would seek an investigation into voter fraud in the election, even though the consensus among state officials and election experts is that it is rare in the United States.



The bipartisan commission being established on Thursday would not be limited to investigating Trump's election fraud claims but would look at issues that had been raised over many years.

