Trump's intel bosses reiterate: Russia meddled in election

Six top US intelligence officials told Congress Thursday they agree with the conclusion that Russia acted to influence last year's election, countering President Donald Trump's assertions that the hacking remains an open question.



In an overview, Coats told the panel: "We assess that Russia is likely to be more aggressive in foreign global affairs, more unpredictable in its approach to the United States, and more authoritarian in its approach to domestic policies and politics".



He also cited and quoted the intelligence community's annual "Worldwide Threat Assessment" released today, which details past, present and future threats from Russia.

...