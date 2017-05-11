EU demands urgent talks with Washington over airline laptop ban

The European Union has demanded urgent talks with the United States over a possible extension to some European countries of a U.S. ban on airline passengers taking laptops into cabins, saying any security threats faced are common.



In a letter to John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, and Elaine Chao, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, and seen by Reuters, the EU executive said it was important that information concerning possible threats involving EU airports be shared.



Olivier Jankovec, director-general of airport trade association ACI Europe, said it was worrying that there appeared to be little coordination between the EU and the United States.



The EU Ambassador to the United States will meet with Kelly in the coming days to discuss the issue, one of the officials said.

...