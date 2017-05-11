White House fumes after Kremlin releases Trump meeting photos

Donald Trump's administration was left red-faced Thursday after the Kremlin surprised them by releasing pictures of a closed-door meeting between the US president and Russia's top diplomat.



The images -- issued by the Russian state news agency TASS, and subsequently published by much of the global media -- showed a grinning Trump shaking hands with Sergei Lavrov and the Russian ambassador in Washington, Sergei Kislyak, during an Oval Office meeting.



Publicly, the White House put on a brave face.



The White House was told an official Russian photographer would be present, implying the images would be for the historical record and not necessarily made public.



The Lavrov meeting came just hours after Trump fired his FBI director James Comey, the man responsible for investigating the allegations of collusion between his team and Russia.

...