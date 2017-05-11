Trump blasts Comey, acting FBI chief contradicts president

President Donald Trump blasted ousted FBI chief James Comey as a "showboat" and "grandstander" on Thursday even as the agency's acting leader contradicted the president's account that the FBI had been in turmoil before he fired Comey.



In testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, acting Federal Bureau of Investigation director Andrew McCabe promised to tell the panel of any White House meddling into the agency's probe into possible collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.



McCabe testified in place of Comey, who Trump abruptly dismissed as FBI director on Tuesday in an action that has roiled Washington.



McCabe's testimony contradicted Trump's appraisal of turmoil at the FBI under Comey.



Comey has neither publicly discussed conversations with Trump nor has he publicly commented on his dismissal.



The Republican chairman of the Senate panel, Richard Burr, asked McCabe whether he ever heard Comey tell Trump the president was not the subject of investigation.



The Trump administration has said Comey's firing was unrelated to the Russia investigation.



Responding to Trump's latest comments about Comey, Burr praised the ousted FBI chief as "ethical, upright and straight forward".



Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley called on the FBI to publicly confirm whether or not it is probing Trump.

...