After new president, fresh faces for French Parliament

Macron's La Republique en Marche party Thursday unveiled its eclectic, still partial, slate of 428 candidates for France's legislative elections in June.



The party plans to contest most – but not all – of the 577 seats in the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament.



Some districts will not be contested by a Macron candidate, including that of former Socialist Prime Minister Manuel Valls.



Macron's party rejected Valls as a candidate, but does not plan to put up its own to oppose him, the secretary-general of Macron's party, Ferrand said at a news conference announcing the initial campaign lineup. Valls has held three parliamentary terms and is not a member of Macron's party, making him ineligible under the strict terms set out for candidates.



More than 19,000 would-be legislators answered Macron's call for candidates.

...