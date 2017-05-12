SDF hunt for Daesh holdouts in Tabqa

U.S.-backed fighters hunted for militant holdouts in Tabqa Thursday after overrunning the Syria city and nearby dam in a step forward for their move on Daesh (ISIS) stronghold Raqqa.



The battle for Tabqa was marked by fears that fighting could damage the dam – Syria's largest – with the potential for catastrophic flooding.



The SDF is dominated by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), seen by the U.S. as an indispensable ally in the fight against Daesh but considered a "terrorist group" by Turkey.



Washington has stepped up its support for the YPG announcing it would arm the Kurdish fighters in a break with its previous policy of arming only the SDF's Arab fighters, a move that has infuriated Ankara.

...