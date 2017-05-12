White House fumes after Kremlin releases Oval Office meet photos

Donald Trump's administration was left red-faced Thursday after the Kremlin surprised them by releasing pictures of a closed-door meeting between the U.S. president and Russia's top diplomat.



The images – issued by the Russian state news agency TASS, and subsequently published by much of the global media, including The Daily Star – showed a grinning Trump shaking hands with Sergey Lavrov and the Russian ambassador in Washington, Sergei Kislyak, during an Oval Office meeting.



The White House was told an official Russian photographer would be present, implying the images would be for the historical record and not necessarily made public.

...