Trump blasts Comey, acting FBI chief contradicts president

President Donald Trump blasted ousted FBI chief James Comey as a "showboat" and "grandstander" Thursday even as the agency's acting leader contradicted the president's account that the FBI had been in turmoil before he fired Comey.



In testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, acting Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Andrew McCabe promised to tell the panel of any White House meddling into the agency's probe into possible collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.



McCabe testified in place of Comey, who Trump abruptly dismissed as FBI director Tuesday in an action that has roiled Washington.



McCabe's testimony contradicted Trump's appraisal of turmoil at the FBI under Comey.



Trump told NBC he had previously asked Comey whether he was under investigation in the Russia matter, speaking with Comey once over dinner and twice by telephone.



Comey has neither publicly discussed conversations with Trump nor has he publicly commented on his dismissal.

