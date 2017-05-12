Turkey to extradite top Australian ISIS recruiter "within months": PM

Turkey has agreed to a request from the Australian government to extradite a citizen it believes to be a top recruiter for ISIS, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Friday.



Melbourne-born Neil Prakash has been linked to several Australia-based attack plans and has appeared in ISIS videos and magazines.



Australia alleges that Prakash actively recruited Australian men, women and children and encouraged acts of terrorism.



The country, a staunch ally of the United States and its action against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, believes more than 100 citizens are fighting in the region.

