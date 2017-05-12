US Treasury chief to brief key allies on Trump policies

Top finance officials from seven advanced economies have gathered to hear more about U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies on taxation and trade as well as to look for ways to promote growth, combat terrorist financing and stop tax avoidance by major corporations.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is due to explain Trump's plans to cut business taxes and regulation, and explain the president's push for what he considers more balanced trading relationships.



Countries in the G-7 have committed in the past to avoid explicitly trying to weaken their own currencies.



The meeting prepares the way for a summit at the level of presidents and prime ministers in Taormina, Italy, on May 26-27 .

...