S.Korea to attend China's Silk Road summit amid diplomatic rift

South Korea has accepted a last-minute invitation from China to a conference on a new Silk Road, days after a new president took office on Seoul pledging to engage in discussions with Beijing to ease tension over a U.S. anti-missile system.



Moon spoke to Xi about the difficulties faced by some South Korean companies doing business in China facing discrimination in retaliation for the THAAD deployment. China denies it has done anything to hurt South Korean businesses.



Park, the member of parliament heading the delegation, has been mentioned in South Korean media as a strong candidate to be Moon's special envoy to China.

...