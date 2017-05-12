Australia considering NATO request to send more troops to Afghanistan

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Friday he is considering a NATO request for more troops in Afghanistan, as U.S. President Donald Trump considers whether to expand the NATO-led mission there by several thousand.



Australia currently has nearly 300 troops stationed in Afghanistan, training and advising Afghan forces.



U.S. and NATO allies have since been receiving requests for more troops to boost the Resolute Support mission, which currently stands at about 13,450 troops, including about 6,900 U.S. military personnel training and advising the Afghan armed forces to take over Afghanistan's defense and security.

...