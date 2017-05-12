Malaysia deports three for involvement in group linked to failed Turkish coup

Malaysia has deported three Turkish men to Ankara over their involvement in a group linked to a U.S.-based cleric blamed by the Turkish government for an attempted coup last year, police said Friday.



The detentions came amid concerns raised by rights groups that the men were being held in Malaysia due to pressure from Turkey.



The Malaysian police investigation found that the three men had been involved in FETO activities and were listed as individuals wanted by Turkish authorities, Khalid said.



Turkish authorities have arrested 49,000 people in relation to the failed coup out of 150,000 investigated.

