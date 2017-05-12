N.Korea seeks extradition of S.Korea spy chief over "assassination plot"

North Korea demanded Friday the extradition of South Korea's spy chief, accusing him of being a mastermind of a plot to assassinate its leader, Kim Jong Un, with a biochemical weapon.



The North's KCNA state news agency last week accused the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) of a plot to assassinate its "supreme leadership" with a biochemical weapon.



The CIA and the U.S. White House declined to comment on the statement from the North's Ministry of State Security last week.



North Korea said U.S. and South Korean agents bribed and coerced a North Korean man into joining the plot which was foiled by its state security ministry.

...