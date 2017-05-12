Brexit minister lashes out at Juncker for 'meddling'

Britain's Brexit minister David Davis Friday said European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker had tried to meddle in British politics but "learned his lesson" from the government's tough reaction.



The diplomatic row erupted earlier this month following a report in German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that Juncker had left a dinner meeting with May "10 times more skeptical" about the prospect of a Brexit deal and told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that May was in a "different galaxy".



Juncker last week warned Davis against threatening to walk out of the exit talks over a row about the bill Britain must pay.

...