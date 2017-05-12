British voters more confident May will get a good Brexit deal: ORB poll

British voters are becoming more confident that Prime Minister Theresa May will secure the right deal on Brexit in talks with 27 other members of the European Union, according to an ORB poll published Friday.



The poll showed 55 percent of British voters approved of the way the British government was conducting preliminary talks with the EU, while 45 percent said they disapproved.



A separate poll of 9,000 voters in nine EU countries by RED C showed that 78 percent want the primary objective of the Brexit negotiations to be ensuring the future of the EU while just 22 percent wanted the talks to focus on building a new special economic relationship with Britain.

...