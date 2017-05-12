France's Macron angers ally with parliament picks

Tensions over French president-elect Emmanuel Macron's bid to redraw France's political map burst into the open Friday as a key ally was left furious ahead of crucial parliamentary elections next month.



Macron angered fellow centrist Francois Bayrou and faced mockery from his opponents after his La Republique En Marche (REM, The Republic on the Move) party unveiled more than 400 candidates for crucial parliamentary elections in June.



Macron, who will be inaugurated Sunday, has promised to refresh France's parliament and his party unveiled 428 out of 577 candidates Thursday.



As well as angering Bayrou, REM was forced to correct its list after around 10 people said they had not agreed to stand for the party or had never applied to be a candidate.

...