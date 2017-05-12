Brexit means changing N.Ireland peace deal: Blair

Former British prime minister Tony Blair said Friday that the landmark 1998 peace agreement for Northern Ireland -- which he helped to negotiate -- would have to be changed because of Brexit.



"Some of the language will therefore require amendment because of Brexit," he added.



He said this should be achievable with a "minimum of difficulty" if there was a willingness to do so on all sides.



Blair was one of the architects of the agreement, which ended three decades of bloody conflict that claimed more than 3,500 lives.

...