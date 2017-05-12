UK's opposition Labour leader Corbyn says he is not a pacifist

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Friday he was not a pacifist and accepted that military action was sometimes necessary, as he sought to bolster his foreign policy credentials ahead of next month's election.



Corbyn, a veteran anti-war campaigner who is opposed to nuclear weapons, has faced accusations from Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives that he would put Britain's security at risk if he won power.



A leak Thursday of Labour's draft manifesto featured on many of Friday's newspaper front pages, with the Sun describing it as "Labour's day of disasters" after a car carrying Corbyn ran over a BBC cameraman's foot.

