Gunfire as I.Coast troops resume protest despite 'apology'

Disgruntled Ivorian soldiers took to the streets of Abidjan and two other cities on Friday, firing angrily into the air a day after publicly apologizing for a string of recent uprisings.



One soldier could be seen wandering around with a rocket launcher, another carried a machinegun with a string of bullets looped around his shoulders, Rambo style.



The renewed shooting which also affected two other cities, began hours after national television broadcast a ceremony in which a soldier presented as a spokesman for the rebellious troops said they wished to apologise to President Alassane Ouattara for the mutiny.



The troops, one-time rebels who backed Ouattara and controlled the northern half of the country between 2002 and 2011, were demanding the government pay them 12 million CFA francs (18,000 euros) per soldier.



The world's top cocoa provider, Ivory Coast has an army numbering around 22,000 soldiers, among them many former rebels who were integrated into the armed forces after years of conflict.

...