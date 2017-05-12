Trump lawyers push back against Russia ties in letter

Lawyers for President Donald Trump said Friday that a review of his last 10 years of tax returns did not reflect "any income of any type from Russian sources," but the letter included exceptions related to previously cited income generated from a beauty pageant and sale of a Florida estate.



The attorneys did not release copies of Trump's tax returns, so The Associated Press cannot independently verify their conclusions.



In a letter released to the AP and dated March 8, the attorneys said Trump's last 10 years of tax returns don't reflect equity investments by Russians in entities controlled by Trump or debt owed by Trump to Russian lenders.



The White House said Trump asked his lawyers for the letter to outline information on any ties Trump might have to Russia.



The letter came amid an active FBI probe into the Trump 2016 campaign's possible ties to Russia's election meddling and days after Trump's stunning firing of FBI Director James Comey.

...