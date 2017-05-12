Juppe denies reports of government deal with president-elect Macron

Mayor of Bordeaux Alain Juppe delivers a speech as he react on May 7, 2017, in Bordeaux following the announcement of the results of the second round of the French presidential election. / AFP / Nicolas TUCAT
France's Macron angers ally with parliament picks
Ex-PM Valls offers to back Macron in general elections
French president-elect tells Trump he will defend climate deal: Macron spokeswoman
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
France's Macron angers ally with parliament picks
Ex-PM Valls offers to back Macron in general elections
French president-elect tells Trump he will defend climate deal: Macron spokeswoman
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE