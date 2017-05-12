Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision

Michelle Obama on Friday criticized a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunch healthier, saying kids will end up "eating crap" instead.



Mrs. Obama told an annual health conference in Washington that more nutritionally sound school lunches are needed since millions of kids eat federally subsidized breakfast and lunch at school.



Purdue said he also planned to keep issuing waivers to a regulation requiring that more whole grains be served at schools.

...