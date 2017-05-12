Police block march of elderly Venezuelans

Lines of police officers blocked thousands of protesters from advancing in the capital city of Caracas.



The protest organized by the country's opposition coalition was billed as the "March of the Grandparents" and comes on the heels of six weeks of demonstrations against the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro.



Officials gave no reason, though opposition figures alleged Caprole had been fired for releasing the data.



One man with a full white beard wore a Santa Claus cap.



Protesters were trying to make their way to the office of the national ombudsman, whose job is to stand up for citizens' rights but who the opposition has tagged the "defender of the dictator".



Other elderly Venezuelans dressed in red to support the government marched to the presidential palace.

...