Police chief, 2 nursing home employees killed; gunman dead

An armed man gunned down a new village police chief on a street Friday morning and then killed two employees in a nearby nursing home, where he later was found dead, a sheriff said.



The slain police chief, Steven Eric Disario, had headed the Kirkersville Police Department for only about three weeks, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said. Disario was shot on a street near the Pine Kirk Care Center, and the two employees and the gunman were found dead inside, Thorp said.



Responding officers found Disario on the street and then investigated a report of a gunman at the nursing home, Thorp said.



The village of about 500 residents is roughly 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.

...