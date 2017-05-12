Pope greeted by thousands on Fatima pilgrimage

Pope Francis called for harmony "among all people" Friday after arriving at Portugal's holy site of Fatima where he was greeted by thousands of pilgrims gathered to mark 100 years since child shepherds had visions of the Virgin Mary.



The Argentine pontiff flew into the central Portuguese town on board a helicopter, circling twice over a giant, 400,000-capacity, esplanade that faces the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima to enthusiastic cheering.



Fatima has become a major holy site since the Virgin is said to have appeared in 1917 to Jacinta, seven, Francisco, nine, and their cousin Lucia, 10 .



Pope Francis is the fourth pontiff to make a pilgrimage to Fatima in half a century.



Arguably the most devoted was the late Pope John Paul II, who attributed his narrow escape from an assassination attempt at St. Peter's Square on May 13, 1981 -- the anniversary of the first reported apparition -- to the intervention of the Virgin Mary.

