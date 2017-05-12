Polar opposites Trump, McConnell need each other now

President Donald Trump had just headlined a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was booed by home-state voters far more enamored with the president than with their longtime GOP senator.



At the same time, McConnell has not revealed his own views on Trump's conduct, in keeping with his approach to Trump from the moment the mogul secured the GOP presidential nomination. Unlike House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., McConnell did not hesitate, immediately endorsing Trump and sticking with him without wavering.



More recently Trump has appeared to try to ingratiate himself with McConnell, choosing a McConnell favorite, Amul Thapar, as his first circuit court nominee.



The future president met briefly with McConnell at the annual Conservative Political Action Committee in 2013, and invited McConnell to visit him at Trump Tower.



Now the fate of Trump's legislative agenda, and perhaps even his presidency, rests with McConnell, who in his sixth term has survived presidents of both parties. There's never been one as unpredictable as Trump, but don't expect that to change McConnell.

...