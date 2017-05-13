Macron woos conservative moderates

Centrist French President elect Emmanuel Macron sought to woo conservative MPs to his cause Friday and head off a row with an ally as he bids for victory in elections for parliament next month.



Macron Thursday named 428 people – half of whom had never held elected office before – to stand for REM in France's 577 constituencies.



Macron has already made room in the Parliament he wants to see for former Socialist premier Manuel Valls. His team promised Thursday not to put up a candidate against a man who represents a wing of the party whose political views are close to Macron's.



Francois Bayrou, a centrist who gave up his presidential bid to join Macron, told L'Obs magazine that the list contained only 35 names from his Modem party, whereas he and Macron had agreed it should have 120 .

