BEIRUT

World

How are saints made? A primer on miracles, martyrs, virtues

Pope Francis waves as he embarks his flight to Monte Real, Portugal, from Fiumicino's International airport, near Rome, Italy, Friday, May 12, 2017. The pope is traveling to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima where on Saturday he will canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press

 
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Daily Star on May 13, 2017, on page 11.

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here