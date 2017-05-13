How are saints made? A primer on miracles, martyrs, virtues

Vatican's complicated saint-making process has long fascinated Catholics and non-Catholics alike, and will be on display Saturday when Pope Francis canonizes two children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site.



If the congregation's experts agree the candidate lived a virtuous life, the case is forwarded to the pope, who signs a decree attesting to the candidate's "heroic virtues".



If the postulator finds someone was miraculously healed by praying for the candidate's intercession, and if the cure can't be medically explained, the case is presented to the congregation as the possible miracle needed for beatification.



A second miracle is needed to declare the candidate a saint.



A miracle is needed, however, for martyrs to be canonized.



Francis last year issued new rules requiring external vigilance over individual Vatican bank accounts created for beatification and canonization causes, as well as regular budgeting and accounting to make sure the donations from the faithful are being used as intended.



John Paul waived the normal five-year waiting period for Mother Teresa's beatification process to begin and launched it a year after her 1997 death.

