Ivory Coast soldiers revolt over bonus pay dispute



Soldiers left their barracks and blocked streets in several towns and cities across Ivory Coast Friday, including the commercial capital, firing gunshots into the air as their protest over a pay dispute gathered momentum. The uprising began overnight in Bouake, the second largest city, before spreading quickly.



The soldiers were revolting over delayed bonus payments, promised by the government after a nationwide mutiny in January but which it has struggled to pay after a collapse in the price of Cocoa, Ivory Coast's main export, hurt national revenues.



Thursday, a spokesman for 8,400 soldiers who took part in the January rebellion said they would forego demands for more money after meeting with authorities in Abidjan.



The government paid the 8,400 troops behind January's rebellion bonuses of 5 million CFA francs ($8,370) each as part of an agreement to end that mutiny.

