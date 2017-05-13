Ransomware cyberattack cripples hospitals in the U.K.

A large cyberattack crippled computer systems at hospitals across Britain Friday, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away. Britain's National Health Service said hospitals were hit by an apparent "ransomware" attack, but there was no immediate evidence that patient data had been accessed.



NHS Digital, which oversees hospital cybersecurity, says the attack used the Wanna Decryptor variant of malware, which infects and locks computers while the attackers demand a ransom.



The Spanish government said several companies had been targeted in ransomware cyberattack that affected the Windows operating system of employees' computers. It said the attacks were carried out with a version of WannaCry ransomware that encrypted files and prompted a demand for money transfers to free up the system.



The National Cyber Security Center said it had detected 188 "high-level" attacks in just three months.

...