Trump warns Comey on talking to media

President Donald Trump warned ousted FBI Director James Comey Friday against talking to the media, suggesting there might be tapes of conversations between the two men that could contradict his account.



Critics have assailed Trump for dismissing the FBI chief at a time when the agency is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, and possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump presidential campaign.



Comey has not publicly discussed any conversations he has had with Trump. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe sidestepped a question during a Senate hearing Thursday on whether he ever heard Comey tell Trump that the president was not the subject of investigation.

