Major cyber attack hits companies, hospitals, schools worldwide

A cybersecurity researcher appears to have discovered a "kill switch" that can prevent the spread of the WannaCry ransomware -- for now -- that has caused the cyberattacks wreaking havoc globally, they told AFP Saturday.



The researcher, tweeting as @MalwareTechBlog, said the discovery was accidental, but that registering a domain name used by the malware stops it from spreading.



It demands payment in three days or the price is doubled, and if none is received in seven days, the files will be deleted, according to the screen message.



A hacking group called Shadow Brokers released the malware in April claiming to have discovered the flaw from the NSA, according to Kaspersky Lab, a Russian cybersecurity provider.



Kaspersky researcher Costin Raiu cited 45,000 attacks in 74 countries as of Friday evening.

