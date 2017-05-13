Comey crisis could bedevil Trump on health care, tax reform

House Speaker Paul Ryan stressed that Congress can move forward with its 2017 legislative priorities despite three full congressional Russia-related investigations and the Comey disaster.



The top Republican in Congress said Tuesday the U.S. Senate could pass a health care bill before the August recess, and that lawmakers would finish tax reform by year end, but the calendar window is narrowing.



After the House passed controversial legislation last week that repeals large chunks of the Affordable Care Act, the Senate signaled it will start from scratch on its own bill.



Senate Democrat Dick Durbin said Ryan's Senate health care timeline was "wishful thinking".



Congress must also pass a new spending bill by September 30, the end of the fiscal year, or risk a crippling government shutdown.



While Trump will be pushing hard to include funding for his Mexico border wall, Republicans will need to make nice with Democrats, as at least eight Senate Democrats will be required to pass a spending bill.

