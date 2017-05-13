China's Xi offers indebted Greece strong support

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered the prime minister of deeply indebted Greece strong support Saturday, saying the two countries should expand cooperation in infrastructure, energy and telecommunications.



Xi told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that Greece was an important part in China's new Silk Road strategy.



China has been investing heavily in Greece in recent years.



Xi said China and Greece should focus their efforts on turning the Piraeus port into an important international transhipment hub and key part of the new Silk Road, the Chinese ministry said.

