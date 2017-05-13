Pakistan firing over disputed Kashmir border kills two, India says

A father and daughter were killed in the Indian part of the disputed Kashmir region Saturday in Pakistani army firing across the de facto border, and three of their relatives were wounded, an Indian military spokesman said.



Pakistan Thursday condemned what it called "unprovoked" Indian firing in the area.



India and Pakistan have fought three wars since their independence in 1947, two of them over the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir which they both claim in full but rule in part.



Clashes between their forces in Kashmir largely stopped after a 2003 ceasefire but exchanges of fire have been more common over the past couple of years.



India accuses Muslim Pakistan of supporting separatist insurgents fighting security forces in Indian Kashmir.

