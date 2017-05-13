After tough week, Trump looks for a lift at Liberty University

President Donald Trump Saturday is set to deliver the commencement address -- his first as president -- to Liberty University, the nation's largest Christian college, where he is expected to find to a friendly audience after a week of turmoil in Washington.



Trump has been closeted in the White House all week, making only a few, brief public appearances after he took the highly unusual and fraught step of abruptly firing James Comey as FBI director Tuesday.



Trump has expressed frustration that the Russia probe has loomed over his presidency.



Trump, who has been preparing for his first foreign trip to the Middle East and Europe late next week, also will deliver the commencement address to the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, Wednesday.

...