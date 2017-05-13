Manila, Beijing to open South China Sea talks next week: envoy

The Philippines and China will open bilateral talks on their dispute over the South China Sea next week, Manila's ambassador to Beijing said Saturday.



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has sought to deepen relations with China despite its extensive island-building in disputed parts of the South China Sea, in the hopes of securing billions of dollars' worth of investments from Beijing.



Santa Romana made the comments ahead of Duterte's arrival in Beijing to attend the One Belt, One Road summit Sunday and Monday -- a pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Duterte has sought closer ties with China and Russia while distancing the Philippines from its traditional ally, the United States.



Last month, he alarmed observers when he issued a chairman's statement, after hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, which took a soft stance towards Chinese actions in the South China Sea.

...