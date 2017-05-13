More human bones recovered from sunken S. Korean ferry

More suspected human bones were recovered Saturday from South Korea's sunken Sewol ferry, officials said Saturday, part of a search that began when the ship was salvaged in March.



Sifting through silt and debris piled up inside the hull, workers have been retrieving bones every day since Wednesday when suspected human bones were found inside the wreck for the first time.



Last week, a diver combing the sea bed where the ferry had been lying found a bone fragment believed to be from a human shin.

...