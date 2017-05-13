South Africa to sign new nuclear power pacts after court ruling

South Africa plans to sign new, more transparent nuclear power agreements with five foreign countries after a high court blocked a deal with Russia due to a lack of oversight, the energy ministry said Saturday.



South Africa signed intergovernmental agreements with Russia, France, China, South Korea and the United States in 2014 as part of plans to build a fleet of nuclear power plants at a cost of between $30 billion and $70 billion.



State energy firm Eskom says nuclear power should play a role in South Africa's energy mix and will help reduce reliance on coal.



Eskom Friday reinstated its former chief executive Brian Molefe, a Zuma ally who has supported the nuclear power plan.

...