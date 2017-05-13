Renault shuts down sites after being hit by cyberattack

French carmaker Renault is the latest major organisation to be hit by the massive wave of cyberattacks sweeping the globe, the company's management said Saturday.



Car production was halted in Slovenia after computers at the headquarters of Renault's subsidiary Revoz in Novo Mesto were affected, a spokeswoman told AFP.



Renault also announced Saturday that the cyberattack had forced it to stop production at sites in France, part of several measures being taken to stop the virus from spreading.



Renault is the first French company to confirm it has been affected by the attack.

...